Punjab man arrested for duping estranged wife from Odisha of Rs 14 lakh

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 27-12-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 27-12-2021 23:39 IST
A 32-year old man from Punjab has been arrested for allegedly duping his estranged wife from Odisha of Rs 14 lakh, police said on Monday.

Ajay Kumar was arrested from Moga in Punjab on Sunday and brought to Berhampur on Monday on transit remand, Additional Superintendent of Police Ramesh Chandra Sethi said.

The 32-year-old woman came into contact with Kumar, who impersonated himself as a bank officer, on a matrimonial site.

Subsequently, on January 25, 2019, their marriage was registered in a family court at Chandigarh. The woman later came to know that the accused was not a bank officer.

After a matrimonial dispute, the woman left her in-laws' house in Punjab and came back to Berhampur.

The accused had earlier sought money from the woman and her father on the pretext of his health condition. They had transferred an amount of Rs 14.07 lakh to the accused's bank account, police said.

The woman later came to know that Kumar was a fraudster and cheated her. She lodged an FIR with the Goshaninuagaon police station on June 16 this year.

