Lebanon's president calls for national dialog to reach understanding on defense, economic recovery
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun called on Monday for an "urgent" national dialog to reach an understanding on administrative and financial decentralization, defense strategy and an economic recovery plan.
In a televised speech, Aoun said obstructing the economic recovery plan put by the former government led to delaying negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
