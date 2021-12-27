Left Menu

Lebanon's president calls for national dialog to reach understanding on defense, economic recovery

File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@General_Aoun)
Lebanon's President Michel Aoun called on Monday for an "urgent" national dialog to reach an understanding on administrative and financial decentralization, defense strategy and an economic recovery plan.

In a televised speech, Aoun said obstructing the economic recovery plan put by the former government led to delaying negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

