Etah bizman shot dead in Aligarh

A 55-year-old Etah businessman was shot dead on Monday evening in Aligarh, police said.

SHO Vijay Singh of Aligarh’s Kwarsi police station said businessman Sandeep Gupta was gunned down at 8 pm by two motorcycle-borne sharpshooters who intercepted the trader's car at Centre Point on Samad Road in the city and pumped several bullets into the vehicle.

After the shootout, the trader was rushed to a local hospital here, where he was declared brought dead, the SHO said.

