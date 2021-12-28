Left Menu

Etah bizman shot dead in Aligarh

PTI | Etah | Updated: 28-12-2021 00:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 00:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old Etah businessman was shot dead on Monday evening in Aligarh, police said.

SHO Vijay Singh of Aligarh’s Kwarsi police station said businessman Sandeep Gupta was gunned down at 8 pm by two motorcycle-borne sharpshooters who intercepted the trader's car at Centre Point on Samad Road in the city and pumped several bullets into the vehicle.

After the shootout, the trader was rushed to a local hospital here, where he was declared brought dead, the SHO said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

