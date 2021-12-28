Left Menu

Boy shot dead in Rohini

Suddenly, a bullet was fired and he sustained a gunshot injury on the right side of the chest, a senior police officer said.Under what circumstances did the boy get injured is still part of investigation which cannot be disclosed right now, he said.We have identified suspects and those present in the room on the night of the incident with the victim using manual information.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 00:48 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 00:48 IST
A 15-year-old boy was allegedly shot dead in Rohini's Budh Vihar area, police said on Monday.

The incident took place around 9.30 pm on Sunday, they said.

The boy and his six-seven friends were partying at one of their friend's rented place. Suddenly, a bullet was fired and he sustained a gunshot injury on the right side of the chest, a senior police officer said.

Under what circumstances did the boy get injured is still part of investigation which cannot be disclosed right now, he said.

''We have identified suspects and those present in the room on the night of the incident with the victim using manual information. Efforts are on to trace and nab them in order to ascertain the exact sequence of events that unfolded which led to his (boy’s) killing,'' the officer said.

After the incident, the boy was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead, police said.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act has been registered, they said, adding the matter is being investigated from all angles including that of personal enmity if any.

