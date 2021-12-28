U.S. appeals court sets Jan 7 argument date in Texas abortion case
A United States appeals court has set a Jan. 7 argument date in the Texas abortion case, where the panel will hear the state's bid to push a legal question about enforcement to the state supreme court.
The challengers of Texas' near total ban on abortion contend the move will delay a merits ruling in the U.S. district court.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Supreme Court left in place https://reut.rs/3z563K0 a ban on most abortions in Texas but allowed a legal challenge to proceed, with the fate of the Republican-backed measure that allows private citizens to enforce it still hanging in the balance.
