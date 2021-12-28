Jharkhand finance minister says Centre not paying its dues

Left Menu

Jharkhand Finance Minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon on Monday alleged that the Centre was not paying the dues of the state government which has led to the state's financial crisis.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 28-12-2021 03:11 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 03:11 IST
Jharkhand Finance Minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand Finance Minister Dr Rameshwar Oraon on Monday alleged that the Centre was not paying the dues of the state government which has led to the state's financial crisis. Speaking to ANI, Oraon said, "The financial condition of Jharkhand government is not in good shape. The government is trying to generate revenue for several schemes. If the Centre would have cooperated in paying our dues, then there would not be a financial crisis here."

'When our government was formed, the exchequer was empty. This is not a political statement, but a reality. With the passage of time, we have enhanced our revenue collection by increasing the sources. Financial status is comparatively better. It is not in good shape, but better than previous years," he said. Further, Oraon said that the Coal Ministry has taken around 53 thousand acres of land from the Jharkhand government.

"The Coal Ministry has taken 53 thousand acres of land from us. Unfortunately, we are not getting any compensation for these lands. While the other states are getting their dues on time. If we get this, we can further generate several schemes," the minister stated. Demanding their dues from the Centre, Oraon said, "We are not begging the Central government for our dues, but demanding from them. If they pay it, this situation will not arise and will get better." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

