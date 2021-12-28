Syrian air defences confront Israeli 'aggression' on Latakia port - Syrian state TV
Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 28-12-2021 07:17 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 07:17 IST
Syria's air defences confronted an Israeli "aggression" targeting Latakia's port, Syrian state TV reported early on Tuesday.
No immediate information was available on damages or casualties.
