U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on Jan. 10 -U.S. official

U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on Jan. 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over a military build-up around Ukraine, a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council said on Monday.

Russia and NATO are set for talks on Jan. 12, while a broader regional meeting including Moscow, Washington and several European countries is set for Jan. 13, the spokesperson added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)