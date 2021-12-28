U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on Jan. 10 -U.S. official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 28-12-2021 08:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 08:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on Jan. 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over a military build-up around Ukraine, a spokesperson for the White House's National Security Council said on Monday.
Russia and NATO are set for talks on Jan. 12, while a broader regional meeting including Moscow, Washington and several European countries is set for Jan. 13, the spokesperson added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S.
- Moscow
- Russian
- NATO
- Ukraine
- European
- Washington
- White House's
- Russia
- National Security Council
Advertisement
ALSO READ
European shares gain ahead of big week for central banks
EU "in deterrent mode", studies possible Russia sanctions over Ukraine
European shares gain ahead of big week for central banks
EU ministers debate ways to shield Ukraine from Russia
G7 calls on Russia to pursue diplomatic channels amid Ukraine border tensions