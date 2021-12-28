Left Menu

J&K gets first NQAS certified public hospital in Baramulla's Primary Health Centre

The Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Sheeri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla became the first public hospital in Kashmir Division to get the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certification.

ANI | Baramulla (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 28-12-2021 10:21 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 10:21 IST
J&K gets first NQAS certified public hospital in Baramulla's Primary Health Centre
J&K gets its first NQAS certified public hospital (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Sheeri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla became the first public hospital in Kashmir Division to get the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certification. Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) recently accorded the NQAS certification to the PHC Sheeri for the maintenance of high standards of quality and performance by th hospital.

The locals expressed their gratitude to the government for the certificate while the Block Medical Officer assured of "maintaining the achieved success" in the future. The health facility scored an overall rating of 83.6 per cent and met the criteria required for achieving NQAS. The certification process was facilitated by the National Health Mission, J&K.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Block Medical Officer, Sheeri, Baramulla, Dr Nazir Ahmad said that the move by the government has boosted their confidence and they will try to get better from here on. "We thank the government for this. It happened because of their efforts and support. This hospital was kept in the top position in the Kashmir Valley. This boosted our confidence. Now we will keep our focus on maintaining the success that we have achieved. We will try to improve from here on," he said.

Talking about the journey of the PHC to getting the certification, Nodal officer, NQAS, PHC Sheeri, Dr Azhar Majid said that they had initially qualified at the district level and had applied for the national level, after which they were assessed by a team from outside and then accredited with the certification. "Initially, we qualified at the district level. We had applied for the national level. Assessors from outside had visited who assessed all of our facilities and equipment and then we got the certification of this achievement," he said.

"We were given six sections for our PHC. For example, OPD. There is an emergency room in it. Male OPD, Gyne OPD, immunisation, dental OPD, MOT, pharmacy. Our other section is the labour room. Then we have a lab section that is fully equipped. It has all the facilities," Majid added. A local villager, Manzoor Ahmad thanked the government for issuing the certification and also urged to upgrade the PHC for the benefit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is a matter of pride for us to have achieved this feat. At the same time, I request the government to upgrade the PHC, it will only benefit the locals here," he said. Another local villager Ghulam Mohd Malik said that the PHC has all the medicines that they require.

"We get the medicines here. It is a good hospital and we thank the government for it," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021