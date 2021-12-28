Russia confirms plans for Jan. 10 security talks with U.S.
Russia's foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that Moscow planned to discuss its security demands with Washington on Jan. 10, the RIA news agency reported.
It also quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying the United States response on the subject has so far been "abstract" and that it was crucial that military officials took part in similar talks with NATO set to start on Jan. 12.
Russia demands that the U.S. and NATO pledge not to expand the military alliance to Ukraine, a move that Moscow says would threaten its national security.
