Left Menu

Russia confirms plans for Jan. 10 security talks with U.S.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2021 11:34 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 11:32 IST
Russia confirms plans for Jan. 10 security talks with U.S.
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's foreign ministry confirmed on Tuesday that Moscow planned to discuss its security demands with Washington on Jan. 10, the RIA news agency reported.

It also quoted Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying the United States response on the subject has so far been "abstract" and that it was crucial that military officials took part in similar talks with NATO set to start on Jan. 12.

Russia demands that the U.S. and NATO pledge not to expand the military alliance to Ukraine, a move that Moscow says would threaten its national security.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021