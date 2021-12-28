Left Menu

Missing cattle trader's body found hanging from tree in Shamli

PTI | Shamli | Updated: 28-12-2021 12:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 12:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The cattle trader missing since Saturday was found hanging from a tree in Bhabisa village forest area here, police said.

The body of Mumtaz, 50, was found on Monday evening in the jungles under Kandhla police station area, they said.

According to SHO Gajendra Singh Bhati, the body has been sent for post mortem and further probe is on.

He said that deceased's son Farman has lodged complaint about his father missing since Saturday.

Meanwhile, a body of a woman was also found in the fields at Itawa village under Budhana police station area of neighbouring Muzaffarnagar district yesterday.

Police said, the body has not yet been identified and has been sent for post mortem.

It is suspected the woman was murdered in some other place and her body was thrown here, police said.

