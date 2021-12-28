Left Menu

Police: Shooter kills 4, injures officer in Denver area

A shooter killed four people and injured an officer in the Denver area, police said Monday. The suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings, Lakewood police said. Officers had exchanged gunfire with the suspect, KDVR reported. This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening, Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said.

PTI | Denver | Updated: 28-12-2021 12:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 12:30 IST
Police: Shooter kills 4, injures officer in Denver area
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

A shooter killed four people and injured an officer in the Denver area, police said Monday. The suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings, Lakewood police said. Officers had exchanged gunfire with the suspect, KDVR reported. The officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. "This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening," Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021