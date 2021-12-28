Police: Shooter kills 4, injures officer in Denver area

A shooter killed four people and injured an officer in the Denver area, police said Monday. The suspect also died Monday after a series of shootings, Lakewood police said. Officers had exchanged gunfire with the suspect, KDVR reported. The officer was in stable condition when taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound. "This one individual was responsible for this very violent crime spree that took place this evening," Denver Police Department Chief Paul Pazen said.

