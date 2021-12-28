Left Menu

Tension over Ambedkar statue between Dalit & Pal communities in Khatoli

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 28-12-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 12:49 IST
Tension over Ambedkar statue between Dalit & Pal communities in Khatoli
Tension prevailed in Khatoli village over placement of Dr Ambedkar's statue at a disputed land between Dalit and Pal communities, police said.

After the confrontation between the two groups, district authorities have not allowed the placement of the statue at the disputed site.

According to Circle Officer R K Singh, security has been tightened in the Jasola village as a precautionary measures.

No permission was taken from the authorities to place the statue.

