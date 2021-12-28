Left Menu

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh panel to meet Punjab CM today, to seek waiver of farm loans

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leader SS Pandher on Tuesday said that they will meet Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi today to discuss various pending demands of the farmers including the complete waiver of farm loans as "promised in Congress election manifesto".

Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh panel to meet Punjab CM today, to seek waiver of farm loans
Speaking to ANI, Pandher said, "We've come here to meet Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi. Our various demands are pending including waiving off the debt of farmers and labourers, sugarcane prices. 36,000 jobs to the youth of Punjab is still pending. There are various pending demands that we have come with today."

Talking about the farm loans and farmers' demand for its waiver, the farmer leader said that the matter has proceeded partially, however, they demand the complete waiver of the farm loans. "Rs 2 lakh had to be waived off of the farmers having land up to 5 acres. We demand the waiver of the entire loans that Congress had promised in their manifesto," he said.

Asked about the ongoing 'rail roko' agitation in Punjab that touched its seventh day on Sunday, he said that if the government meets their demand, they will stop the agitation. "We had said initially that the government is putting the farmers in problem. The travellers are facing the problem as well. If the Punjab government had accepted all our demands, it would not have happened. If the government accepts our demands today, we will withdraw the agitation today," he said. (ANI)

