Syrian emergency services bring fire in Latakia port under control - statement
Reuters | Updated: 28-12-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 13:11 IST
- Country:
- Syrian Arab Republic
Syrian emergency services have brought under-control fires that broke out in the container storage area of Latakia port, the governorate's media office said on Tuesday.
Syrian state media earlier reported that the fires had broken out following an Israeli missile attack.
