Aatmanirbhar Bharat is core of true independence: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that an Aatmanirbhar Bharat is the core of true independence. Addressing the 54th convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur, the Prime Minister said, "Swami Vivekananda said, every nation has a message to deliver, a mission to fulfil, a destiny to reach. If we will not become Aatmanirbhar, how will we reach our destiny? It is you who have to do this and take our country to newer heights. Self-reliant India, an Aatmanirbhar Bharat, is the core of true independence."

The Prime Minister said that the country has more than 75 unicorns, more than 50,000 start-ups. Of these, 10,000 have come only in the last six months. "We should have achieved a lot of things by the time India completed 25 years of independence. But unfortunately, we couldn't do much. But now, we do not have even two minutes to waste. We must strive religiously for a self-reliant (atmanirbhar) nation," said PM Modi.

He further advised students to look for problems, become hunters, and find their solutions. "If you are looking for the challenges you are the hunter, rather than being hunted. You have to become someone who hunts for problems and find their solutions," he added.

He said India has emerged to be the second biggest startup hub in the world, and this feat has been achieved majorly with the help of students from IITs. PM Modi said IIT Kanpur's contribution in developing 5G technology has been recognised globally.

The Prime Minister said when India will celebrate its 100th year of independence, it will include the contribution of all the students who are present here today. "In the last 7 years, several programmes have been introduced by the Centre to aid students. The youth is being readied to face bigger challenges more efficiently with the help of National Education Policy," said PM Modi.

"This century is completely technology-driven. Students have invested the most important years of their lives in learning about technology. And this will make it impossible for any other force to stop you from excelling," said the Prime Minister. At the convocation, all the students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

The Prime Minister also launched the blockchain-based digital degrees. These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable. Later in the day, Prime Minister will visit inaugurate the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project at around 1.30 pm. (ANI)

