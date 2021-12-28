Left Menu

Maharashtra: 2 more arrested in health dept's question paper leak

Pune city police have arrested two more persons in connection with the leak of Maharashtra Health Department's recruitment exam, said police on Tuesday.

ANI | Pune (Maharashtra) | Updated: 28-12-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 13:26 IST
Maharashtra: 2 more arrested in health dept's question paper leak
Amitabh Gupta, Pune Commissioner of Police (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Pune city police have arrested two more persons in connection with the leak of Maharashtra Health Department's recruitment exam, said police on Tuesday. The two arrests were been made on Monday, taking the total number of arrested individuals to 26.

Speaking to ANI, Amitabh Gupta, Pune Commissioner of Police, said, "Till now, we have registered four offences and arrested 26 people. Last night, we arrested two more persons in connection with an exam which was scheduled on December 24. Over Rs 5 crore seized in this case till now." According to Gupta, the examination was conducted on December 24 and in this exam two people were involved in leaking the question paper. "The paper setter and the software company which was given the work to conduct online exams have leaked the question paper on its level."

He further said, "The modus operandi is students were called to the classrooms and asked mug up the answer and OMR speculation has also happened." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021