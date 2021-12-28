Left Menu

COVID-19 vaccine: 15-18 age group to get Covaxin from Jan 3

Children aged between 15 to 18 who are eligible for vaccination from January 3 next year will only be administered doses of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine, sources in the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 15:04 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 15:04 IST
COVID-19 vaccine: 15-18 age group to get Covaxin from Jan 3
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Children aged between 15 to 18 who are eligible for vaccination from January 3 next year will only be administered doses of the Covaxin COVID-19 vaccine, sources in the Union Health Ministry said on Tuesday. According to the Union Health Ministry, dedicated centres can be established for the same.

The sources further said that the ministry has advised States and Union Territories to train vaccinators for the exercise. On December 25, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced that COVID-19 vaccination for children aged 15-18 years will start from January 3.

Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine Covaxin has received approval from the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) for emergency use for those between 12-18 years, sources said. Prime Minister had said that the move to provide vaccination to children in the 15-18 age group is likely to aid in education normalization in schools and will reduce the worry of the parents with school-going children.

"The decision regarding precaution dose for frontline and health workers has been done in light of the amount of time that they spend in the service of COVID-19 patients," the PM said. "The decision of precaution dose will strengthen the confidence of healthcare and frontline workers," he said.

Referring to the Omicron infections in India, the Prime Minister urged people not to panic and to follow precautions such as masks and washing hands repeatedly. He assured that nasal vaccine and the world's first DNA vaccine will be available for vaccination soon in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021