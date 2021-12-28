Left Menu

2 injured in Naxal IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Two workers were injured when a pressure improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Naxals went off near a pump house in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 11 am near Khodgaon village under Bharanda police station limits, located around 300 km from the state capital Raipur, he said.

On Monday night, Naxals had damaged a pump house located in the area that supplies water to a nearby Border Security Force (BSF) camp, Narayanpur Superintendent of Police Girijashankar Jaiswal said.

To restore the water supply, five workers accompanied by security personnel were heading to the pump house on Tuesday. Two of them stepped on a pressure IED connection and it exploded. They received minor injuries, the official said.

Those injured were identified as supervisor Aslam Khan, a native of Guntur in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, and plumber Pavan Kumar, a resident of nearby Tadoki village in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district.

The two men were admitted to the district hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger, he said.

