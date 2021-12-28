Woman killed in road accident in Mumbai; husband held

A 30-year-old woman was killed when the car she was travelling in rammed into a private cab in suburban Ghatkopar here, police said on Tuesday.

The accident took place on Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road on Monday morning, an official said.

Based on a complaint lodged by the cab driver, the police have arrested the victim, Manju Paul's husband Santosh Paul, he said. The couple, who hail from Khalapur, had come to Mumbai for a joyride, the official said. While driving on the Ghatkopar-Mankhurd Link Road, the victim's husband lost control of the car and rammed into the cab, he said.

The accused has been arrested under section 304-A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicle Act, further investigation is underway, the official added.

