No more virtual hearings in Madras HC from Jan 3

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2021 15:39 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 15:35 IST
The Madras High Court will have only physical hearing of cases from January 3,2022, according to a notification here.

This will apply to both the principal seat here and the Madurai bench, a notification from Registrar General P Dhanabal dated December 27, said.

''...with regard to hearing of the cases in the Madras High Court (both at Principal Seat and at Madurai Bench), as ordered, it is notified that all virtual hearings on video conferencing platform shall stand suspended with effect from Monday, January 3, 2022, until further orders,'' it said.

''It is made clear that hearing of cases will be only through physical mode in the Madras High Court (both at Principal Seat and at Madurai Bench),'' with effect from Monday, it added.

