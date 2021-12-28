Left Menu

Lebanon PM says central bank governor should stay for now

"I've held back on calling for a meeting so matters won't become more complicated," he said.

Lebanon PM says central bank governor should stay for now
Lebanon's Prime Minister Najib Mikati said on Tuesday that central bank Governor Riad Salameh should remain in position for now despite embezzlement probes against him at home and abroad.

Speaking to reporters, Mikati said "one does not change their officers during a war" in reference to Salameh, adding that he would wait for the results of investigations. Salameh has denied any wrongdoing or taking a penny of public funds.

Mikati also called for a national dialogue on foreign policy and for improving ties with Arab Gulf countries. Mikati's government, which is focused on restarting talks with the International Monetary Fund to unlock much-needed foreign aid, has not met since Oct. 12, due to a dispute over a probe into last year's deadly Beirut port blast.

Mikati said that although he bears responsibility for the government's failure to convene, he will not call for a meeting that could lead the government to unravel. "I've held back on calling for a meeting so matters won't become more complicated," he said.

Iran-allied Hezbollah and its Shi'ite ally Amal want the judge leading the probe into the 2020 port explosion removed and have refused to allow cabinet to meet until the issue is on the agenda. Mikati has said the issue falls outside cabinet's powers.

