Ind vs SA 1st Test: Day 3 Lunch Scoreboard

28-12-2021
Ind vs SA 1st Test: Day 3 Lunch Scoreboard
Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.

India 1st Innings: KL Rahul c de Kock b Rabada 123 Mayank Agarwal lbw b Ngidi 60 Cheteshwar Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0 Virat Kohli c Mulder b Ngidi 35 Ajinkya Rahane c de Kock b Ngidi 48 Rishabh Pant c van der Dussen b Ngidi 8 Ravichandran Ashwin c Maharaj b Rabada 4 Shardul Thakur c de Kock b Rabada 4 Mohammed Shami c de Kock b Ngidi 8 Jasprit Bumrah c Mulder b Jansen 14 Mohammed Siraj not out 4 Extras: (B-4, LB-4, NB-11) 19 Total: (All out in 105.3 overs) 327 Fall of wickets: 1-117, 2-117, 3-199, 4-278, 5-291, 6-296, 7-296, 8-304, 9-308, 10-327 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 26-5-72-3, Lungi Ngidi 24-5-71-6, Marco Jansen 18.3-4-69-1, Wiaan Mulder 19-4-49-0, Keshav Maharaj 18-2-58-0.

South Africa 1st Innings: Dean Elgar c Pant b Bumrah 1 Aiden Markram batting 9 Keegan Petersen batting 11 Extras: 0 Total: (For 1 wicket in 7 overs) 21 Fall of wickets: 1/2 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-12-1, Mohammed Siraj 2-0-8-0, Mohammed Shami 1-0-1-0.

