Ind vs SA 1st Test: Day 3 Lunch Scoreboard
- Country:
- South Africa
Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the opening Test between India and South Africa here on Tuesday.
India 1st Innings: KL Rahul c de Kock b Rabada 123 Mayank Agarwal lbw b Ngidi 60 Cheteshwar Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0 Virat Kohli c Mulder b Ngidi 35 Ajinkya Rahane c de Kock b Ngidi 48 Rishabh Pant c van der Dussen b Ngidi 8 Ravichandran Ashwin c Maharaj b Rabada 4 Shardul Thakur c de Kock b Rabada 4 Mohammed Shami c de Kock b Ngidi 8 Jasprit Bumrah c Mulder b Jansen 14 Mohammed Siraj not out 4 Extras: (B-4, LB-4, NB-11) 19 Total: (All out in 105.3 overs) 327 Fall of wickets: 1-117, 2-117, 3-199, 4-278, 5-291, 6-296, 7-296, 8-304, 9-308, 10-327 Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 26-5-72-3, Lungi Ngidi 24-5-71-6, Marco Jansen 18.3-4-69-1, Wiaan Mulder 19-4-49-0, Keshav Maharaj 18-2-58-0.
South Africa 1st Innings: Dean Elgar c Pant b Bumrah 1 Aiden Markram batting 9 Keegan Petersen batting 11 Extras: 0 Total: (For 1 wicket in 7 overs) 21 Fall of wickets: 1/2 Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 4-0-12-1, Mohammed Siraj 2-0-8-0, Mohammed Shami 1-0-1-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- b Jansen 14
- Ravichandran Ashwin c Maharaj b Rabada 4
- Ngidi
- Dussen b Ngidi
- Mayank Agarwal
- India
- Marco Jansen
- Ajinkya Rahane c de Kock b Ngidi 48 Rishabh Pant c van der
- Keshav Maharaj
- Mohammed Shami c
- Keegan Petersen
- Mohammed Siraj 2-0-8-0
- Lungi Ngidi
- Dean Elgar c Pant b Bumrah 1 Aiden Markram
- South Africa
- Jasprit Bumrah
- Virat Kohli
- Test
- Mohammed Shami 1-0-1-0
- Mohammed Siraj
ALSO READ
PM Modi wishes South African President 'speedy recovery' from COVID-19
Russia has detected Omicron variant in 16 people returning from South Africa -Ifax
Cricket-South Africa's De Kock to miss part of India test series - report
Injury scare for Rohit Sharma as he gets hit on hand during training, Priyank Panchal called in as cover ahead of South Africa tour.
Cricket-India's Rohit ruled out of test series against South Africa