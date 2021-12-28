Left Menu

Russia's Supreme Court orders closure of rights group Memorial - report

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2021 16:03 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 16:03 IST
Russia's Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the country's best known human rights group, Memorial, must be liquidated for breaking the law on foreign agents, the RIA news agency reported.

The Interfax news agency quoted a lawyer for the group - which has said the lawsuit was politically motivated - as saying that it would appeal, both in Russia and at the European Court of Human Rights.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

