Privilege notice against Arnab, Kangana: Period for submission of report extended

The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday extended the period of submission of the report by the privileges committee on the notice of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik against television anchor Arnab Goswami and actor Kangana Ranaut till the last day of the legislature's next session.

The proposal to this effect was moved in the Assembly by the chairman of the privileges committee Deepak Kesarkar and it was approved.

Sarnaik filed a privilege notice against Goswami, editor in chief of Republic Network, and actor Kangana Ranaut on September 7 last year for breach of privilege and insult of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)