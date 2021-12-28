Left Menu

Privilege notice against Arnab, Kangana: Period for submission of report extended

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 28-12-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 16:08 IST
Privilege notice against Arnab, Kangana: Period for submission of report extended
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra Assembly on Tuesday extended the period of submission of the report by the privileges committee on the notice of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik against television anchor Arnab Goswami and actor Kangana Ranaut till the last day of the legislature's next session.

The proposal to this effect was moved in the Assembly by the chairman of the privileges committee Deepak Kesarkar and it was approved.

Sarnaik filed a privilege notice against Goswami, editor in chief of Republic Network, and actor Kangana Ranaut on September 7 last year for breach of privilege and insult of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and others.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021