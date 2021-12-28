Left Menu

Yellow alert under GRAP in Delhi: Cinema halls, gyms closed; metro, restaurants to operate at 50 pc capacity

Amid the surging COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant in the national capital and positivity rate above 0.50 per cent for two consecutive days, restrictions have been imposed under yellow alert as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under which Delhi Metro, restaurants, bars will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 16:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 16:13 IST
Yellow alert under GRAP in Delhi: Cinema halls, gyms closed; metro, restaurants to operate at 50 pc capacity
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the surging COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant in the national capital and positivity rate above 0.50 per cent for two consecutive days, restrictions have been imposed under yellow alert as per the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) under which Delhi Metro, restaurants, bars will operate at 50 per cent capacity. As per the restrictions, a night curfew has been imposed between 10 pm- 5 am in the national capital.

Cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes have been closed with immediate effect. In the wake of rising COVID-19 cases, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced the implementation of Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan in New Delhi.

Addressing after the review meeting on the COVID situation in New Delhi, Kejriwal said, "Corona cases are increasing for a few days, but the symptoms are mild in the patients, there is no need to panic, GRAP was made a few days ago so that it could be known scientifically that if there is this level of corona then the things will be closed. It was written in it that if the infection rate is more than 0.5 per cent, then the yellow level will be applicable." The national capital on Monday reported 331 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike since the last six months. On June 6, Delhi had reported 331 cases.

In the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) held on July 9, 2021, the Delhi government approved GRAP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021