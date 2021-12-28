Explosion in outskirts of Lebanon's Bekaa Valley - al Jadeed TV
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:18 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 17:15 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
An explosion rocked the outskirts of al-Nabi Sheet, a town in Lebanon's Bekaa Valley, on Tuesday, Al-Jadeed TV reported.
The source of the explosion was not immediately clear. Videos online showed a column of smoke rising above a mountainous area.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Lebanon
- Bekaa
- Al-Jadeed TV
Advertisement