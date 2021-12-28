Top Muslim cleric in Kerala says he received death threat

A prominent Sunni Muslim scholar and president of Samastha (Samastha Kerala Jem'iyyathul Ulema) has said that he has received death threats from unknown persons. Sayyid Muhammad Jifri Muthukkoya Thangal said unknown men had called him threatening that he will meet the same fate of Chembarika Qazi CM Abdulla Moulavi (a religious scholar who was found dead under mysterious circumstances in Kasaragod district in February 2010).

He said if he meets such a fate, those who write against him would be responsible for that.

Thangal said this while addressing a function at an educational institution in the district on Monday. The cleric has not named any organization or persons in connection with the death threats.

Thangal had been in the news recently after he opposed the move by the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) to launch a joint protest against the decision of the state's LDF Government to entrust recruitment to the Wakf Board, to the state public service commission.

He had also prevented the Muslim League's move to launch protests from Mosques in the state against the decision of the government on the issue.

Meanwhile, the state government has taken serious note of the incident and directed the police to prove it.

State Sports Minister V Abdurahiman telephoned Thangal and informed him about the steps taken by the government on the matter, official sources said. The Indian Union Muslim League said the incident shows that policing in the Left-ruled state was a failure.

''Thangal had revealed this to me prior to openly stating it before an audience. Even religious scholars are getting life-threatening calls. This shows that the law and order system in the state has collapsed,'' IUML state general secretary PMA Salam said.

