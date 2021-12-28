Left Menu

PM Modi makes impromptu visit to another building of IIT Kanpur, holds interaction with students

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made an impromptu visit to another building of IIT Kanpur and met with students who were not a part of the 54th convocation ceremony of the institute.

ANI | Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 17:31 IST
PM Modi makes impromptu visit to another building of IIT Kanpur, holds interaction with students
Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with IIT Kanpur students who weren't part of the convocation ceremony today (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday made an impromptu visit to another building of IIT Kanpur and met with students who were not a part of the 54th convocation ceremony of the institute. The visit came after the Prime Minister addressed the convocation ceremony of IIT Kanpur today.

PM Modi interacted and shared a few jokes with the students. The students were touched and overjoyed by the Prime Minister's visit. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanth was also present during the interaction.

PM Modi, earlier today, launched blockchain-based digital degrees at the 54th convocation ceremony of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur. At the convocation, all the students were issued digital degrees through an in-house blockchain-driven technology developed at the Institute under the National Blockchain Project.

These digital degrees can be verified globally and are unforgeable. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021