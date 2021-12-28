Left Menu

3 held with pro-Khalistan material in Punjab's Patiala

PTI | Patiala | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 17:34 IST
3 held with pro-Khalistan material in Punjab's Patiala
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people, including a woman, have been arrested for allegedly distributing some pro-Khalistan material in various places in Patiala district of Punjab, police said on Tuesday.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Harcharan Singh Bhullar said two persons, identified as Jagmeet Singh and Ravinder Singh, were arrested for allegedly "preaching in favour of Khalistan" at a place near Banur area.

They were visiting various religious and public places and distributing some registration forms to people to vote for a referendum to form Khalistan, he said.

The pro-Khalistan material was being provided by Jagmeet Singh's mother Jasveer Kaur and she was also arrested, the SSP said, adding that a large quantity of pro-Khalistan material was recovered from the possession of the accused.

Notably, the US-based Sikhs for Justice, a pro-Khalistan group, had pushed for a referendum as part of its separatist agenda.

Bhullar said initial interrogation of the accused revealed that the kingpin of the gang was Jasveer Kaur and her husband Kuldeep Singh who works as a superintendent at Punjab Roadways.

The SSP said Jasveer Kaur's brother-in-law Manjit Singh was the area commander of the terrorist organisation Babbar Khalsa International (Sukhdev Babbar Group). Jasveer Kaur, Jagmeet Singh and Ravinder Singh were produced in a court which sent them to six-day police custody.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021