Missing girl child found dead in under-construction Noida building

A three-year-old girl, who had gone missing from her home four days ago, was found dead in an under-construction building in Noida on Tuesday, police said.The body bears injury marks and has been sent for post-mortem while an investigation has also been launched in the case, Gautam Buddh Nagars Deputy Commissioner of Police Women and Child Safety Vrinda Shukla said.The girl lived here with her grandmother.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 28-12-2021 17:41 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 17:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A three-year-old girl, who had gone missing from her home four days ago, was found dead in an under-construction building in Noida on Tuesday, police said.

The body bears injury marks and has been sent for post-mortem while an investigation has also been launched in the case, Gautam Buddh Nagar's Deputy Commissioner of Police (Women and Child Safety) Vrinda Shukla said.

"The girl lived here with her grandmother. Her father is lodged in a jail since last two years in a criminal case while her mother stays in Budaun district as the couple had a dispute regarding the custody of the girl," Shukla said.

The child's grandmother had approached the local Phase-2 police station on December 25, stating that the three-year-old girl had gone missing, according to officials.

An FIR was immediately filed and searches carried out by multiple police teams, including one which went to the home of her maternal grandparents in Budaun, the officials said.

"In pursuance of the case, the local police were alerted by the girl's relatives on Tuesday about presence of a young girl's body in an under-construction building near Ilahabas village," DCP Shukla said.

"The police checked the building and found the body, which bore some injury marks. The body has been sent for post mortem and further legal proceedings would be carried out accordingly," she added.

The police have detained some suspects for questioning, the officer said, adding further investigation is underway.

