SDPI activist arrested in connection with RSS worker's killing in Kerala's Palakkad

PTI | Palakkad | Updated: 28-12-2021 18:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 18:08 IST
Police probing the killing of a RSS worker in Kerala's Palakkad district on Tuesday arrested an SDPI activist allegedly involved in the crime.

He was nabbed from the Cherpulassery area in the district, police said.

''The arrested person is directly involved in the killing. He hacked the victim using a sword. He is an activist of the SDPI'', District Police Chief R Viswanadh told reporters here.

With this the number of persons arrested in connection with the case has reached six. This includes two Popular Front of India (PFI) office bearers who are also allegedly involved in the killing.

The police have also issued lookout notice for four persons in connection with the killing of the RSS worker A Sanjith.

The identity of the man arrested today has not been disclosed as the investigation team wanted to carry out an identification parade.

The victim's wife, who was witness to the murderous attack on her husband, had said she could identify the people who came in a car and killed her husband.

The 27-year-old man was hacked to death on November 15 while he was taking his wife to her workplace.

His wife had recently moved the the Kerala High Court seeking a CBI probe into the killing. The High Court has directed the state to file a report on the status of investigation.

The BJP and Sangh Parivar organisations have alleged that the activists of Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political offshoot of Islamist outfit PFI, were behind the broad daylight murder.

