Jharkhand: Criminal wanted in 3 states among 5 arrested for attack on businessman

A wanted criminal and four of his accomplices were arrested in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur on Tuesday in connection with a recent attack on a businessman in the city, police said.

Fifty-year-old Sajjad alias Tada, wanted in criminal cases in Jharkhand, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh, and four of his accomplices were arrested for the attack, Senior Superintendent of Police Tamil Vanan said.

Unidentified motorcycle-borne assailants had hurled bombs on land dealer Ganesh Singh near a temple in Sonari area of the city on December 23 intending to kill him. However, he escaped unhurt, the police officer said. During the investigation, it was found that Singh's two former land-dealing associates had hired the goons for the attack over business rivalry and also to avenge the killing of their associate Sanki Yadav, who was murdered in Mango locality last year. Some of Singh's relatives are in prison in connection with the killing, Vanan said.

Altogether 11 people have been named in the FIR over the attack on Singh, of whom five have been arrested, and a manhunt has been launched to nab the others, he added.

A country-made pistol, two cartridges, 20 gm of explosive materials and two motorcycles were seized, the officer added.

