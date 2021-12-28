Left Menu

Rajnath inaugurates border bridges in Uttarakhand

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:24 IST
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday inaugurated virtually three bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation in Uttarakhand.

The three bridges inaugurated in Uttarakhand are Ghasku bridge that connects Tawaghat and Ghatiabagar, Gaurigarh bridge that links Jauljibi and Munsyari, and Badamgarh bridge that connects Semli and Gwaldam.

These bridges were part of 27 border infrastructure projects inaugurated by Singh on Tuesday.

Roads, bridges and tunnels being built by the BRO in difficult terrain amid vagaries of the weather are reducing distances between places and bringing border areas closer to Delhi, Singh said inaugurating the projects virtually.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami who also joined the programme virtually said the roads and bridges built by the BRO fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

