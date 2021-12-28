Left Menu

Three killed as car falls into gorge

PTI | Uttarkashi | Updated: 28-12-2021 19:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 19:45 IST
Three killed as car falls into gorge
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
Three persons were killed when a car in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Uttarkashi district.

The mishap occurred near Bhankoli on Gangori-Dodital road on Monday evening, killing all three occupants of the car, the district Disaster Management Office said.

The deceased were identified as Shanti Lal (45), Jaspal Singh (35) and Brij Mohan (39), who was driving the vehicle.

