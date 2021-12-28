U'khand: Heroin worth around Rs 2 cr seized, two arrested

Heroin worth around Rs 2 crore has been seized from two drug peddlers in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, an official said on Tuesday.

They have been arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, Uttarkashi Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Rai said.

This is the biggest ever seizure of the drug from the hilly district, he said.

Aman from Karnal district in Haryana and Liaquat from Roorkee were arrested from near a temple in Devidhar on Monday, he said.

