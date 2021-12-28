Left Menu

Amid increasing COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand Chief Secy instructs DMs to impose restrictions

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu on Tuesday instructed all the District Magistrates (DMs) to create containment zones and impose various restrictions on basis of population and population density in the view of an increase in COVID-19 cases and the danger of its Omicron variant.

ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 28-12-2021 20:55 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 20:55 IST
Amid increasing COVID-19 cases, Uttarakhand Chief Secy instructs DMs to impose restrictions
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Dr SS Sandhu on Tuesday instructed all the District Magistrates (DMs) to create containment zones and impose various restrictions on basis of population and population density in the view of an increase in COVID-19 cases and the danger of its Omicron variant. As per a release from the state government, he has instructed all the District Magistrates to take special steps for the protection and safety of people against COVID-19 and its recently-discovered Omicron variant.

He has instructed the district magistrates to follow the preventive measures and restrictions in accordance with the instructions issued by the Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. He said that keeping a constant watch on the cases of COVID-19 in all the districts. Sandhu has directed all the DMs to ensure the continuation of containment strategy, testing, contact tracing, isolation, surveillance, adequate clinical management, vaccination and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

"He has instructed to take steps like night curfew, ban on overcrowding, reducing the number of marriages and funerals, limiting the number in offices, industries and public transport in case of increase in Covid cases. Instructions were given that strict compliance of Containment Zone, Buffer Zone etc. should be ensured," added the release. The Chief Secretary has also stressed sending samples for door to door case search and genome sequencing at the earliest, along with conducting COVID testing as per the guidelines of ICMR and Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India. Instructions have been given to conduct contact tracing of people and testing as per the guidelines of ICMR. He added that sampling and monitoring of travellers from abroad should be done on priority.

Sandhu has given instructions to keep the district-level control rooms and their numbers in active mode. Along with this, instructions have also been given to ensure 100 per cent coverage of COVID-19 vaccination along with the availability of an adequate number of isolation beds, oxygen beds and ICU beds. The Chief Secretary has also directed to conduct continuous campaigns for public awareness about the wearing of masks and COVID behaviour among the general public. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021