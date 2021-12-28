Minor girls held in Kerala for killing septuagenarian for rape attempt
Two teenage girls in Kerala on Tuesday allegedly killed a 70-year-old man, their paternal aunt's husband, for attempting to rape their mother and dumping his body in a well, police said.
The girls, aged 15 and 16, and their mother surrendered before police in the afternoon, hours after committing the murder, they said.
The incident was reported from Ayiramkolli village under Ambalavayal police station limit in Wayanad district.
The siblings allegedly hacked him to death when they saw him trying to rape their mother at their home at around 11 am, police said.
Later, his body was stuffed in a sack and dumped in the well in their neighbourhood.
The body has been recovered from the well, they said.
Police said the girls and mother have been arrested and booked under IPC section 302 (murder) read with 34 (common intention). Police said the man, a native of Malappuram, has two wives and children.
