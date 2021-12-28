Left Menu

With 496 fresh COVID-19 infections reported in last 24 hrs, Delhi records highest single-day spike in six months

The national capital reported 496 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, thereby registering the highest single-day spike since the last six months.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:08 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:08 IST
With 496 fresh COVID-19 infections reported in last 24 hrs, Delhi records highest single-day spike in six months
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
The national capital reported 496 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, thereby registering the highest single-day spike since the last six months. On June 4 this year, the national capital reported 523 COVID-19 cases.

Moreover, the positivity rate in the city scaled up to 0.89 per cent today. This is the highest positivity rate since the past seven months. On May 31, the capital city reported a positivity rate of 0.99 per cent. Breaking another record, the capital city has 1,612 active cases as on date. Nearly six months ago, there were 1680 active cases on June 25.

The Delhi Health Department informed that the total number of COVID-19 infections in the city has moved up to 14,44,179 with a cumulative positivity rate of 4.44 per cent. Of these, 142 cases are of the Omicron variant of COVID-19. As many as 172 new discharges were reported in the capital city thereby increasing the total discharges from this infection to 14,17,460.

However, the city added one more fatality today thereby taking the total death toll to 25,107. As far as the COVID-19 vaccination status is noted, 1,75,392 beneficiaries were vaccinated in the last 24 hours. Cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stand at 2,57,65,123.

Yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan has come into effect in the national capital from today, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday. As per the restrictions, a night curfew has been imposed between 10 pm- 5 am in the national capital. Cinema halls, spas, gyms, multiplexes, banquet halls, auditoriums and sports complexes have been closed with immediate effect.

Addressing the media persons today, the Chief Minister said, "As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan." "In the past few days, the number of cases in the capital city and the country are rising. One needs to not worry but exercise caution. Our government is well prepared. The cases reported are mild. Everyone needs to make sure to wear masks and ensure proper social distancing," the Chief Minister added.

Delhi government on Tuesday imposed more restrictions on social activities, economic activities, transportation movement in the national capital in view of rising Omicron and COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

