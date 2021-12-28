Left Menu

COVID-19: DDMA directs to close all schools in Delhi

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday directed to close all the schools with immediate effect till further orders.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:10 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:10 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Tuesday directed to close all the schools with immediate effect till further orders. "The DDMA vide Order of Alert (Level-1) has directed to close all the schools with immediate effect till further orders," the order copy said.

With this, all the government, government aided, Unaided Recognized, NDMC, MCDs and Delhi Cantonment Board Schools will remain closed till further orders. However, online teaching-learning activities, CBSE registration and examinations and related activities such as practicals, projects, and assignments etc for classes IX to XII would be conducted as per schedule.

All the Heads of Schools were directed to disseminate this information among students, staff members, SMC members and parents. Yellow alert of the Graded Response Action Plan has come into effect, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday.

Addressing the media persons today, the Chief Minister said, "As the COVID-19 positivity rate has been above 0.5 per cent for the past few days, we are enforcing Level-I (Yellow alert) of the Graded Response Action Plan." "In the past few days, the number of cases in the capital city and the country are rising. One needs to not worry but exercise caution. Our government is well prepared. The cases reported are mild. Everyone needs to make sure to wear masks and ensure proper social distancing," the Chief Minister added.

Delhi government on Tuesday imposed more restrictions on social activities, economic activities, transportation movement in the national capital in view of rising Omicron and COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

