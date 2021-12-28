Left Menu

Gutkha, scented tobacco worth Rs 1.11 cr seized in Nagpur, 3 booked

Banned gutkha and scented tobacco worth Rs 1.11 crore were seized from a godown in Mauda in Nagpur, a police official said on Tuesday.The seizure was made on Monday following a tip off and those booked have been identified as Sunil Juneja, Riyazuddin Ansari and Durgesh Gumgaonkar, he said.On the direction of Zone III DCP Gajanan Rajmane, Pachapapoli police conducted a raid at the house of Ansari. His questioning led to the seizure from the godown located near Sawali turning.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:20 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:20 IST
Gutkha, scented tobacco worth Rs 1.11 cr seized in Nagpur, 3 booked
  • Country:
  • India

Banned gutkha and scented tobacco worth Rs 1.11 crore were seized from a godown in Mauda in Nagpur, a police official said on Tuesday.

The seizure was made on Monday following a tip off and those booked have been identified as Sunil Juneja, Riyazuddin Ansari and Durgesh Gumgaonkar, he said.

''On the direction of Zone III DCP Gajanan Rajmane, Pachapapoli police conducted a raid at the house of Ansari. His questioning led to the seizure from the godown located near Sawali turning. FDA officials also too part in the operation. The contraband is owned by Juneja,'' he said.

A case has been registered under FDA Act and IPC provisions, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021