Following are the top stories at 2130 hours: NATION DEL66 PM-UP-LD RALLY PM takes dig at SP over seizure of cash from Kanpur-based businessman Kanpur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a swipe at the SP on Tuesday over the seizure of crores of rupees in cash from a Kanpur-based perfume manufacturer and mockingly said it was the ''achievement and reality'' of the opposition party.

DEL84 BLAST-DETAIN-GERMANY Ludhiana court blast: Man with links to bomber detained in Germany New Delhi: The German authorities have detained a person allegedly belonging to the Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), an organisation suspected to be behind the recent bomb blast in Ludhiana, based on intelligence inputs from India, officials said on Tuesday.

DEL60 DELHI-LD ALERT-VIRUS Rise in Covid cases: Yellow alert sounded in Delhi; schools & cinemas shut, odd-even for shops New Delhi: Amid a spike in COVID-19 cases following the emergence of Omicron variant, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday declared a 'yellow alert' under which schools, colleges, cinemas and gyms will remain closed, shops dealing in non-essential items will open on odd-even basis, and metro trains and buses will run with 50 per cent of seating capacity in the city.

DEL81 UP-LD SHAH 'For Samajwadi Party, it's A for Apraadh...C for Corruption,' says Amit Shah; targets Akhilesh over IT raids Hardoi/Sultanpur/Bhadohi (UP): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday targeted the Samajwadi Party, alleging that the opposition party's lexicon starts with 'Apraadh' (crime), 'Bhaai-Bhatijavaad' (nepotism) and 'Corruption'.

DEL79 VACCINES-2NDLD APPROVAL-CDSCO Corbevax, Covovax, Molnupiravir approved for restricted emergency use against COVID-19 New Delhi: Expanding India's basket of COVID-19 vaccines, the Central Drug Authority has approved Serum Institute of India's vaccine Covovax, Biological E's jab Corbevax and anti-Covid pill Molnupiravir for restricted use in emergency situation.

DEL75 RAHUL-CHRISTIANS World is watching, says Rahul on reports of ''persecution'' of Christians New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the world is watching developments within the country, citing reports of ''persecution'' of Christians in India in a section of the global media.

DEL71 BIZ-LD SEBI SEBI to tighten norms for IPO proceeds utilisation; amend various other regulations Mumbai: Markets watchdog Sebi on Tuesday decided to tighten norms for utilisation of IPO proceeds by companies, introduce special situation funds to invest only in stressed assets and amend various regulations, including those on mutual funds and settlement proceedings.

DEL88 BIZ-RBI-LD BANKS Banks need to bolster capital, strengthen corporate governance: RBI Mumbai: Indian banks need to bolster their capital positions, build adequate buffers and strengthen corporate governance to deal with emerging risks as the economy recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, a report by the Reserve Bank said.

DEL68 VIRUS-PRECAUTION DOSE-POLLS Personnel to be deployed for poll duty entitled for precaution COVID-19 vaccine dose: Health Ministry to states New Delhi: Personnel to be deployed on election duty in the five poll-bound states will be included in the category of frontline workers and would be entitled to the precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine, amid growing indications that the elections may be held on time.

DEL65 JK-HYDERPORA-POLICE Hyderpora encounter: Police SIT rules out any foul play by security forces Srinagar: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Jammu and Kashmir Police, probing the Hyderpora encounter, on Tuesday said while one civilian was killed by the foreign terrorist, the owner of the building and a local militant died in ''crossfire'' after being used as a human shield by the hiding ultra.

FOREIGN FGN31 UK-PLANE-WINDSCREEN British Airways plane windscreen cracked by block of ice at 35,000 feet London: A British Airways aircraft carrying around 200 holiday travellers from London survived a mid-air scare after a lump of ice from a jet 1,000 feet above it smashed into the plane at 35,000 feet that left its windscreen cracked, according to media reports.

FGN25 PAK-POLICY Pakistan Cabinet endorses first-ever National Security Policy: Moeed Yusuf Islamabad: Pakistan's Cabinet on Tuesday endorsed the country's first-ever National Security Policy that emphasised that economic progress should be at the center of national security, a move criticised by the Opposition parties who accused the government of ignoring the parliament while formulating the new policy.

