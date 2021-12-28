Left Menu

2 held in TN for crimes against woman, girl

A 22-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly describing his relative in an obscene manner by uploading her photograph in the social media with the intention of extorting money, police said here on Tuesday. The man spoke in the voice of a woman, depicted the relative in an indecent fashion and posted her picture online, the police said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:28 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:28 IST
A probe revealed his intention to extort money, they said.

Following a complaint from the victim, he was arrested and his mobile phone used for the crime seized, the police said. In a separate incident, a 30-year-old man was held and his vehicle confiscated for allegedly sexually harassing a 12-year old girl, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

