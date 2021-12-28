Left Menu

Four illegal arms-making units busted in UP, over 50 weapons seized and 6 held

The UP police have also seized in large quantity equipment used in making firearms during the raids on these four illegal units on Tuesday, the official said.

PTI | Noida/Lucknow | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:32 IST
The police in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday busted four illegal arms-manufacturing units across the state and seized over 50 weapons along with ammunition in large quantities, officials said.

Six people involved in running these illegal units were arrested during the action that took place separately in the districts of Sitapur, Fatehpur, Firozabad and Muzaffarnagar, the officials said.

“In Sitapur, three people were arrested and eight firearms...were seized from the unit located in the Rampur Mathura area of the district,” a senior officer said.

Six other weapons were also seized from the spot which were brought there for repairing, the officer said.

“In Muzaffarnagar, one person was arrested from the arms-manufacturing unit set up in the Budhana area of the district. 24 weapons, including completed and unfinished, were seized from the spot,” the UP police official said.

Similarly, the local police in Firozabad and Fatehpur districts raided and busted one each such illegal units, according to the official.

One person was arrested in Firozabad and 11 firearms were seized from the unit located in the Tundla area, while one person was held from the arms unit situated in Bindki area of Fatehpur and 16 weapons seized, the official added. The UP police have also seized in large quantity equipment used in making firearms during the raids on these four illegal units on Tuesday, the official said. Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are yet to be announced officially but expected early in 2022.

