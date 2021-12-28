Two teen girls kidnapped from Haryana found in Maha's Thane
PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Two teen girls kidnapped from Haryana have been traced in Kalyan in Thane district and handed over to police in the northern state to reunite them with their parents, an official said on Tuesday.
An official from City Tauru police station in Haryana on Monday informed Maharashtra police about the two girls, in the 15-18 age group, being present here after which a search was mounted and they were tracked down to Laxmi Market within two hours, said Senior Inspector Ashok Honmane of MFC police station.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Laxmi
- Haryana
- City Tauru
- Ashok Honmane
- Thane
- Kalyan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
How Scandinavia favourite Handball is helping shape futures in Haryana's hinterland
Haryana Police held over 1,800 POs, bail jumpers since January: DGP
Kin of Haryana Police personnel who died on duty given compensation of 50 lakh each
Yamuna cleaning: Delhi to treat 95 MGD wastewater from Haryana
G Kishan Reddy holds review meeting with tourism secretaries of Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh