Two teen girls kidnapped from Haryana found in Maha's Thane

PTI | Thane | Updated: 28-12-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 21:54 IST
Two teen girls kidnapped from Haryana have been traced in Kalyan in Thane district and handed over to police in the northern state to reunite them with their parents, an official said on Tuesday.

An official from City Tauru police station in Haryana on Monday informed Maharashtra police about the two girls, in the 15-18 age group, being present here after which a search was mounted and they were tracked down to Laxmi Market within two hours, said Senior Inspector Ashok Honmane of MFC police station.

