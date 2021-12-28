Maha: 610 kg sandalwood worth Rs 15 lakh seized in Latur, 2 arrested

Left Menu

Raids on two farmhouses in Chakur tehsil in Maharashtras Latur district netted 610 kilograms of sandalwood valued at Rs 15 lakh, a police official said on Tuesday.The raids were held in Anandwadi village on Monday night on the information received by Assistant Superintendent of Police Niketan Kadam, he said.Sandalwood worth Rs 10 lakh was found packed in 12 sacks kept in an underground tank as well as a MUV parked outside in one farmhouse.

PTI | Latur | Updated: 28-12-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:13 IST
Raids on two farmhouses in Chakur tehsil in Maharashtra's Latur district netted 610 kilograms of sandalwood valued at Rs 15 lakh, a police official said on Tuesday.

The raids were held in Anandwadi village on Monday night on the information received by Assistant Superintendent of Police Niketan Kadam, he said.

''Sandalwood worth Rs 10 lakh was found packed in 12 sacks kept in an underground tank as well as a MUV parked outside in one farmhouse. A raid was the carried out at another farmhouse from where sandalwood worth Rs 5 lakh was seized. Two vehicles, cumulatively valued at Rs 22 lakh, have been confiscated,'' he said.

Two people, identified as Narsingh Budrale and Nitin Bundrale, have been arrested, said Inspector Balaji Mohite.

