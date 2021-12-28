Left Menu

Nagpur: Man killed by two people who accused him of staring at them

On Monday night, Jai and Bhushan accused Tambe of staring at them. They left after an argument and returned and stabbed him to death. Both have been arrested, he said.

  India

A 25-year-old man was killed in Gaddigodam area of Nagpur allegedly by two persons who accused him of staring at them, police said on Tuesday.

An official identified the deceased as Aniket Tambe and accused as Jai Somkuwar (28) and Bhushan Somkuwar (26).

''Tambe and the two accused had an old enmity. On Monday night, Jai and Bhushan accused Tambe of staring at them. They left after an argument and returned and stabbed him to death. Both have been arrested,'' he said.

