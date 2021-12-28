Nagpur: Man killed by two people who accused him of staring at them

A 25-year-old man was killed in Gaddigodam area of Nagpur allegedly by two persons who accused him of staring at them, police said on Tuesday.

An official identified the deceased as Aniket Tambe and accused as Jai Somkuwar (28) and Bhushan Somkuwar (26).

''Tambe and the two accused had an old enmity. On Monday night, Jai and Bhushan accused Tambe of staring at them. They left after an argument and returned and stabbed him to death. Both have been arrested,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)