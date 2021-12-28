Nagpur: Man killed by 6 friends during drunken brawl
PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 28-12-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:29 IST
- Country:
- India
A youth was killed allegedly by six friends during a drunken brawl in Hingna area of Nagpur, police said on Tuesday.
The incident took place late Monday night and the deceased was identified as Dheeraj Makode. Inspector Baliram Pardeshi of Hingna police station said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- Dheeraj Makode
- Hingna
- Baliram Pardeshi
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Dacoits loot cash and jewellery from house in Nagpur
MLC polls: BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule wins from Nagpur
Police foil bid to kill woman in Nagpur; 4 arrested
Nagpur woman cooks up fake gang-rape story to marry boyfriend, sends cops into tizzy
Nagpur: Senior citizen dies after falling down from staircase at home