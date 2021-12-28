Left Menu

MP water resources minister to launch 'Jal Hat' in Indore

PTI | Indore | Updated: 28-12-2021 22:46 IST | Created: 28-12-2021 22:43 IST
MP water resources minister to launch 'Jal Hat' in Indore
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@tulsisilawat)
  • Country:
  • India

Madhya Pradesh water resources minister Tulsi Silawat on Tuesday said he will launch a social drive called 'Jal Hat' to raise awareness among the people on water conservation.

As part of the drive, rivers, ponds, wells and 'bawdi' (large wells) will be conserved, while people will be told save rain water, he told reporters.

He said the state government had accepted the challenge of making Kanh river, which merges with Kshipra river in the holy city of Ujjain, free of pollutants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chinese citizens slam Musk online after space station near-misses and more

Science News Roundup: FACTBOX-Five facts about naturalist E.O. Wilson; Chine...

 Global
2
Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

Soccer-Central Coast's A-League game postponed following COVID-19 outbreak

 Global
3
IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

IAEA and South America using nuclear science to combat spread of Panama wilt

 Global
4
CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine Covovax

CDSCO panel recommends emergency use authorisation for SII’s Covid vaccine C...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021