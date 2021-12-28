DDMA Leh files complaint for violation of COVID norms

District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) Leh has lodged a complaint against a person for allegedly hiding travel details, not cooperating with authorities and violating home quarantine norms concerning COVID-19. The district administration appealed to people to follow the COVID-19 related standard operating procedures and cooperate with the health department.

"DDMA Leh lodged FIR under Disaster Management Act against a person for hiding travel details, not cooperating with authorities and violating the home quarantine SOPs. District Administration Leh appeals to the public to follow COVID-19 SOPs and cooperate with health dept," said DIPR Leh in a tweet. Sources said that the FIR has been filed against a local resident who was not found in home quarantine as per norms.

In light of the current COVID-19 situation and detection of Omicron variant cases in the district, Chadar Trek and other winter tourism activities have been suspended by the Leh administration. One case of Omicron variant has been reported in Ladakh. (ANI)

